Mark Shields and Ramesh Ponnuru on Democratic divisions, citizenship data

Mark Shields:

… there was a rule that you didn't get to learn any freshman member's name until he or she had won a second term, because they — that was what their first term was about, was learning the place, learning what they're supposed to do, and then getting reelected.

That is no longer the case. I mean, AOC comes in with 4.7 million Twitter followers. So, she doesn't need the traditional means of communicating, going to a press release or talking on — even on television. She's just available.

So it's a real — politics is the most imitative of all human art forms, with the possible exception of political journalism. Donald Trump showed that tweeting gets you directly to voters, that you can bypass traditional media.

That's what these people are doing. I just wish that the four members of the Mod Squad had ever served in the minority and known for eight years what it was like, and the effort, energy, talent and skill of Nancy Pelosi and people who worked with her to win back the majority after eight years.