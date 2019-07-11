After failed census legal fight, how Trump plans to get citizenship information

Lisa Desjardins:

We're seeing Democrats flex more muscle. I think this is sort of phase two of how they're trying to confront this president, as the opposition party.

We saw just today the House Judiciary Committee authorized subpoenas for 12 very high-ranking current and former Trump administration officials. This includes Jared Kushner, also former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

This is — these people couldn't be questioned on two things, one, their relations to the Mueller report, but also, Judy, these subpoenas directly talk about the zero tolerance policy and child separation at the border.

These Democrats are saying, we have not gotten satisfying answers from Homeland Security or the Trump administration in terms of what it is doing, is it legal? And they will now subpoena these officials.

Of course, the problem is, we have seen the Trump administration — the problem for Democrats — has said they don't feel that they need to comply with things subpoenas.

So Democrats are also taking another step there. Next week, they have announced they will take a vote on the House floor to file criminal contempt against Attorney General Barr and also the commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, for their noncompliance, in the view of the House, with subpoenas about the census question.

And so this will be a very — this is — kind of is closest to clear combat as you can get in a legislative sense. Now, then that goes to the courts. And this takes a long time to enforce. But Democrats are stepping things up.

One other note, Judy, about these ICE raids. You and Amna hit on such a key point that I have heard from Republicans today, notably. Republicans are a little nervous about these ICE raids, because they are worried about, in their communities, they see labor shortages. They have seen in the past large raids like this, even under Obama, affect families and communities in very difficult ways.

And they are concerned about how this will be enacted. I talked to multiple Republicans who are just unsure and worried about how this goes. They're watching very carefully.