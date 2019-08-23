Mark Shields and Ramesh Ponnuru on Trump’s trade war and Biden’s lead

Judy Woodruff:

As we have been reporting, President Trump continues his disputes with China and the Federal Reserve, as economic jitters grow. And three Democratic presidential candidates have now bowed out of the 2020 race.

Here to help us understand the politics of it all are Shields and Ponnuru. That's syndicated columnist Mark Shields and Ramesh Ponnuru of "The National Review." David Brooks is away.

And hello to both of you on this Friday night. We have got a lot going on and a lot to talk about.

Mark, I'm going to start with you.

Today, we started out with China announcing higher tariffs on, what, $75 billion worth of American goods, somewhat expected. But then the president unleashed a barrage of criticisms, not only on China. By the end of the day, he had slapped new tariffs — said he was slapping new tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods. He was attacking the chairman of the Federal Reserve, and on and on.

What are we to make of it?