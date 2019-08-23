As world leaders gather in France, how Trump has changed the G-7

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, world leaders were already bracing for the president to be an unpredictable part of the G7 here in France.

And now they're even more anxious, given the fact that the president has gone after the Federal Reserve chair and he is now escalating the trade war with China, saying that he is going to be escalating tariffs on them.

And the important thing to note is that President Trump has had several raucous G7s. Last year, he refused to sign the joint communique that the others signed. As a result, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, said there won't even be joint communique floated this year.

That's really the president then changing the way that international organizations and international groups are functioning. The president also pushed for and successfully got added to the G7 schedule a meeting about global economies. President Trump wants to use that meeting to talk about how strong the American economy is, and really talk about the fact that there isn't a recession coming, even though some economic — economists are really worried about that.

He wants to also say that European leaders need to be pushing their economies to grow faster, and that the U.S. is really a leader on the economic world stage.