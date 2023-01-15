Martin Luther King III reflects on Dr. King’s legacy in divided times

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday marks the 94th birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Monday is the federal holiday honoring him. Since the 1990s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a day of civic, community and service projects. Martin Luther King III, Dr. King’s eldest son and a global human rights advocate, joins John Yang to discuss his father’s legacy.
