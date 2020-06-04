Mayor Bowser questions Trump’s legal ability to call troops to DC

Judy Woodruff:

The nation's capital has been another site of large-scale protests.

Washington, D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser said today that she wants out-of-state National Guard troops out of the District of Columbia.

And the mayor joins us now.

Mayor Bowser, thank you very much for being here.

We are — it's reported that people, protesters are gathering in the streets of Washington at this hour. This would be the seventh straight day of protests.

You have opted not to call — impose a curfew, though. Why not?