Mourners remember George Floyd as Trump’s talk of using troops at protests draws pushback

John Yang:

But, last night, protests remained largely peaceful. In Washington, hundreds marched to the Capitol beside National Guard troops. At one point, some demonstrators knelt and sang.

In New York City, protesters were largely peaceful as well. But, as nighttime fell on the rainy city streets, police in riot gear moved in to enforce a curfew, sometimes by force. Dozens were arrested.

Amid the chaos, a confrontation in Brooklyn left three policeman wounded, one stabbed and two shot, and their suspected attacker shot. The officers are expected to recover. The suspect is in critical condition.

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to the state's western border, saying that violence from planned protests in North Dakota could spill into his state.

Leaders in 32 states and the District of Columbia have deployed more than 3,200 members of the National Guard. President Trump is prepared to use active-duty troops, if necessary, according to Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, who used language usually reserved to describe potential overseas military operations.