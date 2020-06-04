New York protesters say they want change from ‘daily fear’

Judy Woodruff:

Yesterday's protests in New York were largely peaceful, but did include some skirmishes between protesters and police.

The "NewsHour"'s Dan Bush has been on the ground following the protests, and he joins us from Brooklyn.

So, Dan, hello.

We have been reporting on police actions across the country. In some cases, there's been violent action taken by police. Tell us what you're seeing in New York City.