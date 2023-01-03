McCarthy supporter on Speaker deadlock: ‘I think this debate is actually good’

Rep. Lisa McClain:

Well, I think that's Kevin's agenda is, I think what Kevin will be doing is negotiating with the members that aren't voting for him right now.

And he's trying to figure out what negotiation, what do you need to get me to a yes — or to get them to a yes? That's what I believe will take place between tonight and tomorrow morning or tomorrow at noon.

And, again, I have been in business for 30 years. I have never had a deal where it's 100 percent me and zero you. That's no deal. In business and really in life, I get about 80 percent of what I want. You get about 80 percent of you want — of what you want. We both wish we got a little more, but, all in all, it's a good deal.

So I'm hopeful that, together, we can negotiate to get to 218, so we can get back to what the American people actually really want us to do. And that's get this country back on track, fix the problems at the border, fix the problems with inflation, fix the supply chain, become energy-independent again.

We need to get and solve these kitchen table issues. That's what America is depending on us for. And that's what I hope we can begin to do tomorrow.