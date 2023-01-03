House adjourns until Wednesday after McCarthy fails to win enough votes to become Speaker

Lisa Desjardins:

OK, so there are a few scenarios that can happen.

I think that this divide is so great that it actually will be hard to solve by tomorrow morning. That is possible, however. Conservatives, those holdouts, want things like the ability to get onto top committees without reaching a certain fund-raising goal. Right now, you have to bring in a certain amount of donations, frankly, to get some top positions. They want that to change.

They also want votes on more kind of conservative agenda items that will be tough for moderates. If Mr. McCarthy is able to bend to those ideas, perhaps we see something change. But others in the party say those rules changes that the holdouts want would make governing impossible for any speaker.

And that's where you get the tough divide. So, while there is hope for perhaps a breakthrough overnight, I think there's a real chance that we could be in for another day of question marks tomorrow.

I think the conference is starting to get tired of this. They know that this is a problem for them. They want to resolve this, but I just don't see either side budging, at least not for now.