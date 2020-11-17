McMaster: U.S. has ‘partnered with the Taliban against the Afghan government’

H.R. McMaster:

Well, I would ask, obviously, the officials who know better.

But I think what's really important is, if you just look at the math of it, of the small forces that we have, highly capable forces, extremely courageous service men and women who operate with partners, and compare that small number to the large number of force that you can now access to fight against these terrorist organizations, I think it's a win for us. I mean, it's economical for us, actually.

And it's very important, I think, Nick, to recognize that these groups, many of them are more dangerous today than they were on September 10, 2001. And the reason why we haven't seen massive attacks on our soil is because our forces have been engaged against them.

And these terrorist organizations have to worry about their own security more than they can worry about what they're going to do to us next. And I think that sustaining the effort is certainly in our interest.

Remember, Nick, in 1998, right, al-Qaida had already declared war on us earlier in that decade. Then they committed the first World Trade Center bombings, the truck bombing, and then they attacked our embassies. And under the Bill Clinton administration, we fired a few cruise missiles and called it a day.

Well, we know what happened on September 11, 2001. It's not a theoretical case. So, I think we have to remain engaged and, as I mentioned, militarily, but also diplomatically and among partners who are working together to secure all humanity from these jihadist terrorists.