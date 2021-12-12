Mdou Moctar: From Niger to international guitar hero

Christopher Booker:

Watching Moctar play today, it can be hard to believe that not only is he self-taught, but the guitar he started with was one he made himself with wires from a bicycle.

In 2008, Moctar recorded a collection of his songs on his phone, which were shared via via blue tooth from phone to phone throughout the region – and somehow, through a remarkably random series of events, find their way to American label Sahel Sounds, which would work to not only release some of Moctar's music with, but produce and direct a film loosely based on Moctar's life.

Inspired by Prince's Purple Rain, Moctar plays a young Tuareg guitar hero looking to make it as a musician. As there is no word for purple in Tamashek – the film's english tile reads, "Rain the Color of Blue with a Little Red in It."

But Moctar's big break came in 2019, when he would release Moctar's "Ilana: The Creator," to critical acclaim. He and his band would play 112 shows that year across, the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Western world coming to know of Moctar's prowess and then last spring came Afrique Victime.

A collection of nine songs – with Moctar coupling other-worldly guitar playing with charging lyrics about love, religion, women's rights and the colonial history of Western Africa.