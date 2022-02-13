Meet one of the journalists fighting to keep press freedom alive in Myanmar

Hari Sreenivasan:

In Myanmar yesterday, there was a show of military force with hundreds of troops participating in a parade celebrating the country's "Union Day," marking independence from British colonial rule.

The celebration comes as the government continues to crack down on free expression after last year's coup which removed democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In Myanmar and in other countries, news organizations and journalists have been facing severe crack downs including threats on their lives or imprisonment.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay traveled to Thailand to tell the story of a journalist from Myanmar risking their life to keep covering the civil conflict in Myanmar.

This story was produced in collaboration with the Bureau for International Reporting.