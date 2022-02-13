Racism, human rights: Allegations mar marquee sporting events

Hari Sreenivasan:

With the ongoing winter Olympics and this evening's Super Bowl, it may be one of the biggest sporting days of the year. But with allegations of human rights violations in host countries, to claims of racism and harassment, both the International Olympic Committee and the N.F. L. have found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

For more I spoke with Jane McManus director of the Center for Sports Communication at Marist College.

So the Olympics right now, it's hard for a lot of people to watch the Olympics without this kind of gnawing feeling at the back of their head on whether they should be thinking about what's happening in the rest of China.