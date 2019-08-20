Meet the CIA’s disguise artists who helped Cold War spies disappear

John Yang:

Jonna Mendez is one-half of a legendary espionage power couple. She and her husband, Tony, met as American spies in the Soviet Union and took turns as the CIA's chief of disguise.

Before Tony died earlier this year, the couple wrote a book about living undercover at the height of the Cold War. Their work is now enshrined in a permanent exhibit at the International Spy Museum in Washington.

That's where Nick Schifrin caught up with Jonna and her trove of cloaks and daggers.