Memory, meaning and mortality are at the heart of this migration exhibit

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight: a timely exhibit which examines the experience of migration. Some of the artists are migrants themselves.

"NewsHour" special correspondent Jared Bowen of WGBH first visited the exhibit at the University — or the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston when it opened. It is now at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts through May. It will be at Stanford University later in the year.

The piece is part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.