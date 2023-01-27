Memphis prepares for protests as video of police beating Tyre Nichols is released

Geoff Bennett:

The 29-year-old died earlier this month three days after he was hospitalized.

Police brutally beat, Tased and pepper-sprayed him for three minutes following a traffic stop. Five former police officers are now charged with his murder. Last night, friends family and supporters turned out for a candlelight vigil at Tyre Nichols' favorite skateboard park.

The Memphis police chief has said there was no probable cause to warrant Nichols' arrest. And, this week, many of the city's top officials have described the video of his arrest as horrific and difficult to watch.

His mother, RowVaughn Williams — Wells has said that she couldn't watch the full video of what happened to her son. His last words captured on tape are said to be him calling out for his mother's help.

Today, before that video was released, Wells told reporters about her son.

RowVaughn Wells, Mother of Tyre Nichols: He loved photography. He loved skateboarding. He was just his own person. He didn't follow what everybody else was doing. I tried to buy him a pair of Jordans one time, and he: "Oh, my mama, I don't want those."

(LAUGHTER)