Marcus and Abernathy on the deadly police beating in Memphis

Amna Nawaz:

After the police beating in Memphis and mass shootings in California, America is once again reckoning with its chronic struggle to prevent violence and hold the powerful accountable.

Let's turn now to the analysis of Marcus and Abernathy. That is Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus and her post colleague Gary Abernathy. David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart are away.

Welcome to you both. Thanks for being here.

I want to begin with this video we led the show with, the pending release of the video showing the death of Tyre Nichols — or the police beating, rather, of Tyre Nichols.

As we speak now, it has not been released. But as we — before we begin to cover it in the days ahead, I'd like to get both of your takes on where we are right now.

Having heard from officials how horrifying, how graphic the video is, and anticipating what happens next, Gary, why don't you begin?