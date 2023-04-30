Menopause is ubiquitous, so why is it often stigmatized and ignored?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
The transition into menopause is an inevitable part of life. For many, it’s accompanied by a range of symptoms including hot flashes, insomnia and weight gain. Ali Rogin speaks with Dr. Stephanie Faubion, director of the Mayo Clinic's Center for Women's Health and medical director of the North American Menopause Society, about why menopause continues to be understudied and undertreated.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
