‘Below the Belt’ highlights uphill battle for endometriosis treatment

Endometriosis affects one in 10 people with uteruses over the course of their lifetime. But despite its debilitating symptoms, it can take years for doctors to correctly diagnose the disease. Ali Rogin speaks with Shannon Cohn, the director of “Below the Belt,” a new documentary that tells the story of several people as they battle endometriosis and fight to raise awareness.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

