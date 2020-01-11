Yielding to U.S. pressure, Mexico clamps down on migrants

Nadja Drost:

But that's what Mexico is trying to do: stop migrants from moving northward on their journey to the U.S. and Canada. And while shifts in Mexican and American immigration policy are largely targeting Central Americans, they're also affecting those from outside the western hemisphere, from countries as far as Cameroon, India, and Pakistan. They're known as "extra-continental migrants." With nowhere to live, several hundred, mostly from Central Africa have been camping out in front of the immigration detention center. There are no bathrooms, and there's nowhere to bathe. Most everyone is hungry, handouts from a church group just aren't enough.