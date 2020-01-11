Are U.S. military leaders prepared to withdraw from Iraq?

Louisa Loveluck:

That's the big question. I think it's a very real possibility that within the space of a year, we will have had the drawdown of some U.S. troops. The coalition is overwhelmingly made up of U.S. troops, but there are many other nations in it. And I know there are certainly people behind the scenes, the Europeans separately to the United States, looking at different types of troop presence, which could remain.

The big issue, of course, is that these troops are explicitly in the country to fight the Islamic State. They have defeated the Islamic State in its caliphate. That is no more. But the group is, it's it's regrouping. It's trying to launch a comeback. It's only got the capacity to launch small scale attacks right now. But the Iraqi security forces who have been trained through this entire period to keep rolling back those gains, keep the force contained, are not yet at a stage where international forces certainly believe that they could win that fight on their end.

So, should the coalition withdraw in a sort of quick and hasty manner? I think it's a real possibility that the Islamic State militants, insofar as they are fit, could move from the defensive where they are now onto the offensive and that could start having repercussions, for the national security of Iraq, the national security of Syria, and ultimately the wider region.