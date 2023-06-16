Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses joining the crowded GOP presidential race

Francis Suarez:

You have your perspective. I have my perspective.

My perspective is that he is going to be judged by a jury of his peers. I personally would not have retained documents. I think most Americans find it very strange that any public official, whether they're a current president, a former vice president, where you're a current secretary of state, whether you were the vice president under President Trump, or the president.

They don't understand why anybody would retain documents that are of national security importance, whether it's willful or unwillful. And so that's very bewildering, I think, to the American public.

But everybody in this country has a constitutional right — despite what the press would like to see and debate constantly ad nauseam, they have a constitutional right to trial by jury. Once that process concludes, then we will know whether he did something wrong or not. You can't convict someone by indictment.

And then if I'm the president of the United States, and he or anyone else had commits a crime that I feel pardoning that person would heal the country, would bring the country together, would unify the country, I certainly would consider it, of course. I would be negligent not to.