Michael Brown’s death echoes on six years later

Brittany Ferrell:

You know, the framing of our movement, the framing of our uprising at that time, it really put– it– they needed to control the narrative. So in order to do that, they pit the protesters, peaceful demonstrators, folks who were having vigils, who were met with violence, as– as the rioters, as the looters, as the dangerous ones. And the police were framed as being heroic, trying to save the community, trying to save the community from destroying their own community. It was very clear what they were trying to do. We see it today, right, when Donald Trump, he calls the protesters rioters and looters– looters. It's a very important part of his message because it gives validation to the fact that federal agents get to snatch people off the streets and no one should be concerned about it. It's a repetitive theme that I believe the media in the past has used a lot and that people get to hold onto to continue to perpetuate this– this narrative that police are necessary, violence against protesters is necessary because all they do is riot and loot, there's no purpose in– for them being out in the streets. And that's just inaccurate. And I'm actually very happy to see now, six years later that people are beginning to see how inaccurate that actually is.