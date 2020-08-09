Trump’s executive orders raise concerns over presidential power

President Donald Trump:

If I'm victorious on November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax, I'm going to make them more permanent.

The executive order Mr. Trump signed defers payroll taxes, but does not cut them, meaning employers and workers could still be responsible for paying them later. Payroll taxes help fund, social security and medicare, and today White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow tried to clarify what the president meant when he said the cut would be permanent.