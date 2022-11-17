Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Michael Gerson, longtime NewsHour commentator, dies at 58

Audio

Longtime Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson died Tuesday morning at 58. Gerson was a NewsHour commentator who regularly filled in for our Friday political analysis segment. We take a look at his lifelong career in public service.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: