Michael Gerson, longtime NewsHour commentator, dies at 58

Longtime Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson died Tuesday morning at 58. Gerson was a NewsHour commentator who regularly filled in for our Friday political analysis segment. We take a look at his lifelong career in public service.
