Remembering longtime NewsHour political analyst Mark Shields

Mark Shields, a syndicated columnist and commentator, was a fixture on the NewsHour for 33 years, providing insights into our nation's politics each Friday night before his retirement in December 2020. He died on Saturday at the age of 85. His daughter Amy Doyle, and his longtime sparring partner, New York Times columnist David Brooks, join Judy Woodruff to remember his life and legacy.

