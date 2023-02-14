Michigan State student describes chaos during mass shooting that left three students dead

Eleanor Hoss, Michigan State University Student:

So, actually, I arrived like 10 minutes late. So I got there around 8:10.

And I got there. I was saying happy birthday to my friend. We were celebrating. And then, almost immediately, we saw cop cars show up. So we could see the capital from the rooftop that we were at.

And we saw, like, one cop car show up. And then we saw three, and then it totaled up to like nine cop cars. So, we looked to see where they were going. And they were surrounding the union. And then we saw cop cars coming from the other direction. So they were coming from the east side and from the west side.

And then we just saw EMS showing up, fire trucks, everyone getting out of the vehicles and running towards the MSU union. And then, within a couple of minutes, we saw students running out of every exit with their hands up above their head. And students were just, like, scrambling to figure out where to go. And it was just crazy.