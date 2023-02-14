Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Michigan State University becomes the site of the latest mass shooting in America after a gunman kills three and wounds several more. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announces a bid for the White House. Plus, we speak with a teenager whose family is suing social media companies, alleging that the quest for more likes contributed to her eating disorder.
Support Provided By:
Learn more