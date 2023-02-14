February 14, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Michigan State University becomes the site of the latest mass shooting in America after a gunman kills three and wounds several more. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announces a bid for the White House. Plus, we speak with a teenager whose family is suing social media companies, alleging that the quest for more likes contributed to her eating disorder.

