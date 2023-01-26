How the trauma of mass shootings fundamentally change American communities

Geoff Bennett:

Over the course of eight days, mass shootings in California have killed at least two dozen people. They have also left at least 15 other people injured and many residents coping with the trauma of these attacks.

We're going to spend some time talking now about the wider toll of gun violence on Americans.

For that, I'm joined by Jennifer Carlson, associate professor of sociology at the University of Arizona. She's currently studying the impact and the aftermath of gun violence for the National Science Foundation.

Thanks for being with us.

There have been 40 mass shootings in this country since the start of the year. Help us understand the collective impact on those communities and the nation as a whole.

Jennifer Carlson, University of Arizona: Yes, thank you so much for having me to have this very important conversation.

One of the ways that we often talk about gun violence in this country is through the numbers, as you just did, the number of mass shootings, the number of people who have been killed, the number of people who have been shot.

And one of the — I mean, those numbers are staggering, but they actually really just scratched the surface in terms of the impact of gun violence on communities, families, friendship circles, the workplace.

And so this idea of gun trauma is really helpful in understanding the notion that gun violence is never just an isolated incident. It has ramifications throughout families, friends, communities. And so most certainly in the case of mass shootings, these are events that are experienced by a community like what happened for lunar new year for — in Monterey Park.

We hear the words Parkland, Uvalde, Highland Park, Buffalo, and now Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and that becomes part of the identity of what that place is. And this is something that is — then unfolds for individuals within that community. There's individual coping, the trauma of — from PTSD, and there's many ways that survivors are impacted.

So, you actually have community-level dynamics of hopelessness, withdrawal, depending on how communities come together or fall apart, or actually sometimes both at the same time, in the aftermath of these kinds of events.