‘Midwinter’ combines music and art at Chicago museum

Puja Patel:

We're trying to make it more purposeful to comment on how music is reflective of a larger cultural narrative right? The way that politics and social issues and race and identity kind of inform the way that we listen to music. Right?

So we have Joey Purp who is hip hop artists. We have William Bassinski WHO's ambient work came out of the aftermath of the attacks during 9/11 and Laurie Anderson who is this icon who released music on the label of an associate of Andy Warhol who is featured in this museum. I think that the way that we've kind connected the history of that mindset and also the diversity of that.