Stability gives Baghdad a chance at a cultural renaissance

Hari Sreenivasan:

The city of Baghdad is experiencing a phase of stability and security rarely seen since the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Baghdadis who once flocked to outdoor cafes, parks and cultural events are going out on the town again –to experience both the pleasure of art, as well as see how artists are interpreting the recent past.

But getting back to some semblance of normalcy isn't easy.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn is in Iraq and has our story.