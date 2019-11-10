Migrant aid workers face arrests and prosecutions

Ivette Feliciano:

In a press release last year, border patrol said there are 34 rescue beacons located throughout the Tucson sector, and that it rescued 750 people in fiscal year 2017.

Volunteers with the group No More Deaths also go on search and rescue missions and document border enforcement activity. But the federal government says they're breaking the law. In recent years, several have had federal criminal charges brought against them. This year, four were convicted on misdemeanor criminal charges that stemmed from an encounter with a u.s. Fish and wildlife officer at the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

The charges included abandoning personal property, which federal regulations prohibit, and entering a protected wilderness area without a permit, something all visitors to the wilderness refuge must obtain and sign. 22-year-old Zaachila Orozco is one of those convicted.