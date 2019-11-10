What to look for in this week’s impeachment inquiry

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, I think anyone who wants to come need to get in line early. I expect a long line for this one. And we're going to have three witnesses this weekend, starting with Bill Taylor, who is now the lead ambassador, the lead diplomat, rather, in Ukraine and Kiev, followed by another State Department official, George Kent, longtime career official here in Washington. And then finally next week, we will hear from the former ambassador to Ukraine, Maria Voinovich.

These are all three of the strongest witnesses Democrats feel for their case that the president or his staff or both were trying to extort Ukraine, essentially, to force them to get investigations in exchange for millions of dollars that Ukraine needed. So we're going to hear a lot about that from Democrats with all of these witnesses. But in the meantime, Republicans are still getting together on exactly the points they want to push the most. The messaging has changed again and again.

But I think they're most likely to raise the idea that no one directly connects that idea of a quid pro quo or forcing Ukraine to do something from aid money to the president. None of these witnesses heard that directly from the president. They also are very likely to raise these other investigations that they think are the real problem. The idea of Hunter Biden, what was he doing in Ukraine and the 2016 election. We could see more fights about whether that is a conspiracy theory, as Democrats say, or something relevant as Republicans argue.