Migrant workers recount abuse while building stadiums for World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup starts Sunday in Qatar, but controversies have shadowed the event. To host, the nation went on a stadium-building spree, bringing in thousands upon thousands of migrant laborers. There are numerous stories about the workforce being mistreated and more than three dozen died on the job. We partnered with independent filmmakers Fat Rat Films to hear from some of those workers.

