The enduring fascination with accused ax murderer Lizzie Borden

Hari Sreenivasan:

If you know anything about Lizzie Borden, it may be this: Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41.

It's a skipping-rope rhyme that has kept an infamous double murder in the public consciousness since 1892. The case and the enigmatic figure at the center of it – Lizzie herself – remain sources of fascination and intrigue.

A new book examines how the prosecution of Lizzie Borden became the trial of the 19th century — and how her case continues to be reimagined more than 125 years later. NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson has the story.

And a quick warning: this murder mystery does includes some graphic images.