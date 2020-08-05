Minneapolis officials grapple with question of police reform — or replacement

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

They came together soon after the uprising that followed events at a once-nondescript street corner that is now named George Floyd Square, a growing shrine with artwork and tributes to Floyd and dozens of others killed in police encounters across the country.

It is also ground zero for a campaign to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department by defunding it. Proponents of defunding the police, including a majority of the City Council, say Minneapolis has been here before. Several black men have been killed at the hands of police. There was talk of reform, and then nothing happened. They say it's time for the city to start over from scratch and reimagine public safety.