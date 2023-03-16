Minnesota governor says his state is national model for transgender rights

With the 2022 election, Democrats in Minnesota took control of both chambers of the state's legislature for the first time in nine years. Gov. Tim Walz joined the state's House and Senate leadership in pushing reforms like voting rights for felons and driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. The reform latest safeguards the rights of trans people. Gov. Walz joined Geoff Bennett to discuss.

