Modern construction in Rome yields ancient discoveries

Hari Sreenivasan:

There's a big dig going on in the historic heart of Rome, with the goal of creating a new state-of-the-art subway line; and with some of the excavation nearly 100 feet underground, archaeologists are taking advantage of untapped sites that were out of reach before.

The new "Line-C" route may be a modern engineering achievement , but a simple excavation can quickly become an archaeological feast.

PBS NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay has our story.