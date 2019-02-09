Border wall funds debated by Congressional committee

Annie Karni:

It definitely is. And there could be pushback from the left, from Democrats from the left, exactly on those issues you talked about. On the right, the Freedom Caucus is, it looks like they will line up behind the president if it's something in the realm of $2 billion. And then another piece of the discussion that has really kind of fallen by the wayside is this idea that he could declare a national emergency.

The president seems to have been convinced by Mitch McConnell and other Republicans and members of his own administration that he will be on an island if he does that and it's a losing proposition for him. So that was seen as his exit ranp that he had the power to do this and was always something he could do if he couldn't get a deal. And I'm not hearing anyone talking seriously about that option anymore at all, which is part of the reason why he might be looking more carefully at actually agreeing to come off the number. He doesn't have another out.