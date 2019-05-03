Monster cyclone slams northeast India, takes aim at Bangladesh

Judy Woodruff:

In Kolkata, the major regional airport closed for a time. In some places, residents have gone out to clear fallen trees. Relief efforts are under way, with more than 50 rescue teams dispatched. India's Coast Guard is out distributing aid to survivors via helicopter and ship, the navy, air force and army on high alert.

The most devastating cyclone in recent memory to hit India landed in 1999. With heavy rain and winds more than 170 miles an hour, it killed 10,000 people. With Bangladesh in this storm's path, 60 million people are potential targets. Authorities there have already evacuated 400,000 to shelters.

Snigdha Chakraborty is the Bangladesh country manager for Catholic Relief Services. She says the nation faces severe flood risk, especially in low-lying areas.