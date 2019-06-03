Months into civilian protests, Sudan’s military launches violent crackdown

John Yang:

Amna, the violence day targeted the center of a months-long civilian movement that forced the downfall of the country's longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir.

Dozens were killed as protesters dodged live gunfire. The main opposition group accused the military of committing a massacre. Protesters vowed to remain on the streets until the generals who replaced Bashir in April hand power to a civilian-led government.

Opposition groups suspended talks with the military after today's crackdown. The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum urged Sudanese forces to stop the attacks and blamed the military for the violence.

For more on this, we're joined by Michael Georgy. He's a special Middle East correspondent for Reuters, and he joins us by Skype from Khartoum.

Mr. Georgy, thank for joining us.

First of all, can you tell us — it's late Monday night where you are right now. What is the situation on the streets now?