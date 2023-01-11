More homes using heat pumps as cheaper, greener alternative to fossil fuels

Geoff Bennett:

U.S. emissions fell during the height of the pandemic, as people were stuck at home and there were far fewer vehicles on the road. But that changed as the pandemic eased.

And a new report this week shows emissions rose again by a small amount last year. Many researchers, scientists and lawmakers argued that Americans need to reduce their use of fossil fuels much sooner than they may have planned.

Miles O'Brien is back with a look at an alternative for home heating that could prove useful and reduce the costs of fossil fuels.