More LGBTQ candidates win office than ever before in midterm elections

Laura Barrón-López
Matt Loffman
As results of the 2022 midterm election continue to come in, one trend is clear: it was a historic year for LGBTQ candidates vying for state and federal office. Laura Barrón-López reports on the races and speaks with Montana Representative-elect Zooey Zephyr.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
