Critics say new school policies in Florida ostracize LGBTQ students

In Florida, school boards have implemented policies that critics say are ostracizing LGBTQ students. In some districts, teachers have removed certain books and rainbow flags from classrooms and others are obligated to report openly LGBTQ students to their parents. High school senior Will Larkins and recent graduate Javier Gomez joined William Brangham to discuss what it means for teenagers there.

