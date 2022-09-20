Critics say new school policies in Florida ostracize LGBTQ students

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
In Florida, school boards have implemented policies that critics say are ostracizing LGBTQ students. In some districts, teachers have removed certain books and rainbow flags from classrooms and others are obligated to report openly LGBTQ students to their parents. High school senior Will Larkins and recent graduate Javier Gomez joined William Brangham to discuss what it means for teenagers there.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: