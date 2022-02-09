More states lift mask requirements in schools, sparking concerns from some medical experts

Dr. Mercedes Carnethon:

I have concerns about that sentiment, and it's driven by what we actually do see.

Certainly, we are in a better position than we were before, primarily because we do have vaccines available to most children who fall within the range of K-12 education. However, what we do not have is widespread uptake among families of children of that age.

And, in fact, when we look at vaccination rates, they are the lowest in young adults and in early middle-aged adults, who are most likely to have children in this age range. Furthermore, removing the mask protection in schools, a place where children spend eight to nine hours a day, really puts them at risk of contracting it.

While most healthy children won't suffer extreme illness requiring hospitalization, there are children in schools who are immune-compromised or who have family members who are vulnerable. And we need to consider what we risk by making children vectors to reinfect our vulnerable members of our community and our school staff.