Most Americans support Roe v. Wade but want some restrictions on abortions, poll shows

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that suggests the justices may soon overturn Roe v. Wade has made abortion one of the biggest political debates of the year. On Thursday, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a near-total ban on abortion. Our new PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll sheds new light on Americans’ views on the subject. Lisa Desjardins walks us through some of the numbers.
