Mother’s Day inspiration from a family on the move

On Mother's Day, we look at one mom's inspiration for the next generation. Lourdes Villanueva’s parents worked as migrant workers picking fruit across Texas, Florida and Georgia. She spoke with her son Roger about what it was like going to school while her family was constantly on the move in a new animated feature from our partners at StoryCorps.

