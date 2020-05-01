Mourning some of those lost to COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

Tonight, we again want to take a moment tonight to recognize a few of the thousands of Americans from all corners of the country and walks of life who we have lost to COVID-19.

New York City's Wynn Handman leaves behind two legacies in American theater. He was an influential acting teacher, described by his students as gentle and encouraging. As an artistic director, he welcomed new diverse playwrights in his American Place Theatre.

Wynn discovered his love for acting while performing for his Coast Guard shipmates during the Second World War. He and his wife, Bobbie, were a creative and political powerhouse. They leave two daughters, Laura and Liza. Wynn was 97.

Eighty-four-year-old Mary Roman overcame childhood polio to win some 350 track and field medals, including at the Senior Olympics. When she wasn't on the track, she was on the sidelines, cheering on her five boys and grandchildren in the same sport. Roman was a local celebrity in Norwalk, Connecticut, not just for her athleticism, but for her decades-long career as a city clerk.

Aldo Bazzarelli perfected each item on his namesake restaurant's menu, from butchering his own meats to preparing his homemade marinara sauce. Raised in Southern Italy, he was a born entrepreneur. He ran a barbershop as a child, before immigrating to the United States in 1968.

In his nearly 50 years running Bazzarelli's, he never fired an employee. The 73-year-old is remembered for his big heart, especially when it came to his five grandchildren.

April Dunn of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a driven advocate for those with disabilities. Denied a high school diploma of her own, April helped state lawmakers pass a bill that allowed students with disabilities to receive their degrees, and went on to work closely with the governor. Kind, outgoing, sociable, April was a great source of pride for her family. She was just 33.

Sean Boynes, once a captain in the U.S. Air Force, was a pharmacist dedicated to serving his Maryland clients. Sean received three degrees from Howard University, where he played football, mentored pharmacy students, and married his bride, Nicole, on campus. Funny and joyful, it was Sean's smile that caught Nicole's heart.

For Sierra and Gabrielle, their father was their comforter and cheerleader. He was 46 years old.

And we miss each and every one.