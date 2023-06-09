Movement to return land taken from Black and Indigenous people in the U.S. gains momentum

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz:
As cities and states across the country consider various forms of reparations, California has led the way in returning land to the descendants of the dispossessed. That includes African Americans and Native Americans.
But, as Stephanie Sy reports, the wealth, the community and the opportunities lost are not easily recovered.
Stephanie Sy:
The story of Bruce's Beach is a story about what could and should have been.
Over 100 years ago, an industrious Black woman in Southern California dreamt of owning a beach resort, but was refused whenever she tried. Willa Bruce eventually acquired land in Manhattan Beach, telling The Los Angeles Times in 1912: "I own this land, and I'm going to keep it."
She and her husband, Charles, built a lodge, a place where Black vacationers could enjoy a stay at the beach.
Patricia Bruce-Carter, Relative of Bruce Family: They were having a beautiful time, and they built it to share, because whenever people came to California, they wanted them to have somewhere to go.
Kavon Ward, Founder, Where Is My Land:
When I think about Charles and Willa Bruce, I think about entrepreneurs, I think about Black excellence, I think about community.
George Fatheree III, Attorney For Bruce Family:
The reality is, the Bruces and their patrons were wealthy.
A stately photo of the Bruces on their wedding day, decked out in finery, foretold the makings of a power couple. The display of Black success outraged the white neighbors and powers that be, says attorney George Fatheree.
George Fatheree III:
In the light of harassment, intimidation, violence, their business just got more and more successful, and until the city of Manhattan Beach hatched a scheme to take the property via a racially motivated eminent domain.
The Bruces' dream was stolen, their property essentially seized for a pittance in compensation, and only after they sued.
Kavon Ward:
This is it, I would say from right here to maybe this building here.
Community activist Kavon Ward first learned of the Bruces a few years after she moved to Manhattan Beach in 2017.
This country often tells us that — Black people, that we're lazy, or we don't work hard enough, or all we have to do is pull ourselves up by our bootstraps. And here we are in the 19-teens and the 1920s, and this Black couple did exactly that, only to have their land stolen and to die as cooks in someone else's kitchen, when they had this whole beachfront resort here.
Ward began campaigning for the land to be returned to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce during the summer of 2020.
Less than two years later, she succeeded, with the help of Fatheree.
For a century, our government at every level has enacted policies to dispossess Black people of the right to own property and create wealth. And what was so powerful about the return of the property of the Bruce family is, we see a path forward to finally counter some of those false narratives.
As unique and complex as the Bruce's Beach land back deal is, it does offer a path forward for other groups that might seek a return of land, not least of which are the original inhabitants of Los Angeles.
Before Spanish missionaries arrived, the Tongva roamed a 4,000-square-mile swathe of Southern California called Tovaangar stretching from the coast to the mountains.
Samantha Morales-Johnson, Tongva Taraxat Paxaavxa Land Conservancy:
We have been very systematically erased. We were enslaved. We have gone through about three waves of genocide.
Twenty-seven-year-old Samantha Morales-Johnson recently became the land return coordinator for a Tongva conservancy, a job she could only have dreamed of as a child.
Samantha Morales-Johnson:
This land was returned, which I was not expecting in my lifetime, let alone my grandfather's.
The one-acre property in Altadena was transferred last year by a Jewish landowner whose own family faced displacement and oppression.
Johnson said the protests that erupted after the police killing of George Floyd raised the nation's consciousness.
I think it made people more aware of all of the injustices that happen in America.
When Johnson was growing up, council meetings and holiday parties were held in a borrowed space.
I think it was a converted taco restaurant with, like, a little parking lot. There was no earth to even grow anything in that concrete building.
The Altadena property, which overlooks a scenic canyon, marks the first time in nearly 200 years the Tongva have legally owned land to use as they wish.
So, this is the white sage.
This is the white sage. This is the only place where we can plant all Native trees with full sovereignty and Native plants with full sovereignty.
Work is under way to remove the overgrown invasive species that were planted here. The old resilient oaks will remain. Eventually, the site will host tribal gatherings and offer educational programs.
So, the beautiful thing about this land is that there is a lot of hope for restoration even underneath all of the mess that we have.
So-called land back agreements are still rare. Other recent examples include the purchase of nearly two square miles of land for $4.5 million by the Esselen Tribe in Central California.
And the city of Oakland recently returned five acres of a local park to the East Bay Ohlone Tribe. In L.A., different Tongva groups are looking for more opportunities to reacquire land.
Angie Behrns, Founder, Gabrielino/Tongva, Springs Foundation:
It's not really just about the land. It's preserving what's left of our land.
Long before the land back movement had gained traction, Angie Behrns, now 86, fought to lease this two-acre property in West L.A. It was the early 1990s, and the Kuruvungna Springs, which had been the site of a Tongva village, had fallen into neglect.
A small museum on the land shows the journey.
Angie Behrns:
When I stood at that gate and saw this area, I was so upset. I couldn't believe it. That's an archaeological and a historical society.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, which owns the land and built a high school next to the springs, agreed to lease the site for $1 a year.
Bob Ramirez, President, Gabrielino/Tongva Springs Foundation:
This is the medicine garden we have, which has many varieties of medicinal plants.
The president of the Gabrielino/Tongva Springs Foundation, Bob Ramirez, says the land is now abundant with Native plants and pristine drinking water.
Bob Ramirez:
Would you like to try some?
Yes, I would like to try some.
Yes.
Now is the time for the land to be returned, Behrns says.
This is a sacred site. This is our place of worship. You have your temples. You have your churches. And what do we have?
But Ramirez says the "we" is debatable.
And there may be other people that say, well, wait a minute, if you're going to get that land, well, what about me? So it becomes contentious, I think.
How do you compensate this group and neglect somebody else? Is that fair? Is that just?
What is fair and just is also in dispute at Bruce's Beach.
Patricia Bruce-Carter, a distant relative of Charles Bruce, was at the ceremony in 2022 when county officials return the land to the Bruces' direct descendants. She thinks about what could have been if the land had remained in the family's hands all along.
Patricia Bruce-Carter:
I'm sure, at this time, there would have been multiple hotels and beachfront properties, and, I mean, just living the life.
A lifeguard administration center and parking lot stand where the Bruces' resort did. The descendants' lawyer, George Fatheree, says it would not be easy to develop.
And so less, than a year after the land was returned, the four recipients of the land decided to sell it back to the county for nearly $20 million.
As an attorney, my responsibility is to advocate in the interests of my clients. As a citizen, as an — and as an African American citizen,I think that's an important question.
Who are the benefactors of restitution? Who should be the benefactors of reparations?
After her work getting the Bruces their land back, this is not the outcome community activist Kavon Ward wanted.
I wanted to see strong, young Black entrepreneurs like Charles and Willa Bruce take up space here and be able to build and develop here, like the Bruces once we're able to do.
Community is what got the land back. So, yes, the family won, but the community did not.
The work, Ward says, will continue, the reckoning far from over.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Stephanie Sy in Los Angeles.
